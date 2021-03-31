Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I

T20I cricket fever continues as New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match of the series and tour at the Eden Park, Auckland – April 1. New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the first opportunity when they coasted to a 28-run win via the DLS method on Tuesday, March 30. Courtesy that win, New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Bangladesh. New Zealand got off to a flying start courtesy Finn Allen and Martin Guptill after being asked to bat by Bangladesh. The Kiwi pair smashed 36 runs before the end of the fourth over putting the hosts in position for a big score. Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant half-century to help the hosts arrest the slide and reach a respectable total. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also played a blinder of a knock – 34 runs off 16 balls at a strike-rate of 212.51. Due to rain, the second innings was reduced to 16 overs with Bangladesh having to chase 171. Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne picked up two wickets each as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 142/7, winning the match by 28 runs and clinching the series 2-0. You can watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 3rd T20I, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Match Streaming Online, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – New Zealand vs Bangladesh. Also Read - NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST April 1, Friday

When is New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will take place on Thursday, April 1. Also Read - DL Method Drama And Confusion Mars New Zealand vs Bangladesh Rain-Curtailed Match 2nd T20I

What are the timings of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will start at 11.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11 AM IST. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Where And How to Watch NZ vs BAN 2021 Stream Live Match Online And Telecast on TV

Where is New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match being played?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland .

Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on FanCode App.

What are the predicted XIs for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

NZ vs BAN SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway (C), Finn Allen

Batsmen – Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar (VC), Mohammad Naim-Sheikh

All-rounders – Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs BAN Prediction

New Zealand will complete the clean sweep versus Bangladesh 3-0.