Sharjah: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021 contest on September 24. The T20 cricket extravaganza has now moved to the UAE as earlier the IPL 2021 was abruptly stopped in May due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble. Both teams resumed their IPL 2021 campaign on a contrasting note. CSK registered an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians on the first match of the tournament's resumption. While RCB suffered a shock defeat against KKR. The RCB batting line-up failed miserably as none of their batters give any fightback to KKR bowlers. Meanwhile, Sharjah might be able to change the fortunes of RCB as the conditions there are very favourable for batting. Here are the details of when and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, September 24.

What are the timings of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM.

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match being played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Which TV channel will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

What are the squads for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep