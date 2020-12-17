Live Updates

  • 4:39 PM IST

    WICKET! India in trouble now, Hanuma Vihari has been adjudged lbw. He has a brief chat with Wriddhiman Saha and then opts against taking the DRS. India have lost their sixth wicket now. Vihari scored 16 off 25. That Kohli run out has changed the session dramatically. Score 206/6 in 83.2 overs.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: With a flick for four, Hanuma Vihari brings up the 200 runs for India. The ball is moving now and Tim Paine has brought back Josh Hazlewood. Wriddhiman Saha has joined Vihari. Eight overs left in the day now. Score 201/5

  • 4:25 PM IST

    WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane has been given out lbw. After a brief discussion with Hanuma Vihari, he goes for the review. There was a loud appeal and umpire raised his finger. Only an edge can save him but it’s not there. Three reds and that would have crashed onto the middle stump. Rahane walks back after scoring 42 off 92. Half of India back in the dressing room now. India 196/5 in 80.4 overs

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Hanuma Vihari has joined vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to the middle. India have reached 193/4 with Kohli being the latest to depart in an unfortunate manner. Meanwhile, the new ball has been taken, A wicket here and Australia will have the upperhand. Score 193/4 in 80 overs

  • 4:07 PM IST

    WICKET! Virat Kohli has been run out on 74. A terrible mix-up between Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli resulting in the latter losing his wicket. That’s a big blow to India. Rahane pushed one towards mid-off and called for a quick single. Kohli immediately responded, sprinting to the middle but then Rahane bailed out at the last moment leaving his captain stranded. A simple run out in the end. Kohli stares and leaves. Score 188/4 in 77 overs

  • 4:05 PM IST

    Adelaide Test Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane tested with a short delivery and he goes after it, with an uncontrolled pull but gets enough bat on it deposit over fine leg boundary for a SIX. Seven runs from Cummins over. India 185/3 in 76 overs.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Over 74: Two edges induces from the bat of Ajinkya Rahane by Pat Cummins. On each occasion, Rahane uses soft hands to ensure the ball doesn’t carry if he ends up getting an edge. The first time, the ball bounces just in front of first slip and the next time, it threads the gap in the slip cordon for a four. Five runs from Cummins’ 16th over. Rahane moves to 32 off 75 with three fours. Virat Kohli unbeaten on 67. India 171/3

  • 3:47 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: Spin in Nathan Lyon and pace in Pat Cummins currently in operation. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are in no mood to take any risk. Batting quite nicely. Australian bowlers haven’t let off the steam though. Still bowling in the right areas. So far the session has gone India’s way. Score 163/3

  • 3:30 PM IST

    Live Updates: With a four India captain Virat Kohli brings up the 150 for his team. This has ben a superb knock from Kohli so far. He was quiet at the start, took all the time in the world to settle in, compared to his own standards and then once he felt comfortable, began playing his shots too.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Chance of a run-out off the final delivery of the 66th over. Virat Kohli flicks it towards midwicket and sets off for a quick single. Travis Head fires a direct-hit and a desperate dive from Ajinkya Rahane follows. The decision is referred but the Indian is safe. Just that single from the over of Josh Hazlewood. India 141/3 in 66 overs

IND vs AUS 2020 1st Test Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia Day-Night Test Live Score of IND vs AUS match being played at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

A peerless Virat Kohli and his ‘fearless’ India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Media mogul Kerry Packer, while promoting his path-breaking ‘World Series Day/Night Test matches’ on Channel 9 back in late 1970s, had an unforgettable caption ‘Big Boys Play At Night’. Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Love-Affair With Adelaide Continues, Slams His First Test Fifty of 2020

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, IND vs AUS at Adelaide Oval

Even in 2020, there couldn’t have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli’s magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith’s manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara’s doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn’t a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval. And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen’s minds. Also Read - Mohammad Amir Retires From International Cricket After Alleging Mental Torture, Says Can't Play Under Current PCB Management

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep Yadav.