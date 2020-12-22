Live Cricket Streaming New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

Pakistan Innings (Target 174) Also Read - Sun Stops New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Napier, Twitterverse React

Over 19.4: Pakistan win by four wickets! A thrilling end to the final contest of the three-match series. Mohammad Rizwan had hit a career-best 89 to put Pakistan in prime position to chase down the target but New Zealand hit back with late blows before Iftikhar Ahmed hit a six to get his team over the line with two balls to spare. New Zealand win series 2-1 Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan Match at McLean Park in Napier, 11:30 AM IST December 22 Tuesday

Over 15: New Zealand have a breakthrough in Mohammad Hafeez who was out after hitting 41 off 29. Meanwhile, Rizwan has scored his fifty and is unbeaten on 60 off 47 and batting alongside him is Khushdil Shah on 3. Score 120/2 Also Read - NZ vs Pak 2nd T20I: Injured Babar Azam's Sad Reaction After New Zealand Beat Pakistan Will Break Your Heart | WATCH

Overs 10: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez have laid out a solid platform for Pakistan in the chase. Rizwan has scored 42 off 34 while Hafeez is unbeaten on 24 off 17. Score 77/1

Overs 5: A solid start to the chase from Pakistan. Mohammd Rizwan has reached 29 off 23 while batting alongside him is Haider Ali on 9 off 7. Score 38/0, chasing 174

New Zealand Innings (173/7 in 20 overs)

Overs 20: Devon Conway scored 63 off 45 with seven fours and a six to guide New Zealand to 173/7. Faheem Ashraf (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi chipped in with a couple of wickets each for Pakistan.

Overs 15: New Zealand have lost their fourth wicket and have reached 120/4 now. Devon Conway will be the key as he’s the unbeaten batsman having made 32 off 29 so far.

Overs 10: So at the halfway stage, New Zealand have lost their top-three in Martin Guptill (19), captain Kane Williamson (1) and in-form Tim Seifert (35). Faheem Ashraf has taken two of the wickets to have fallen so far with the third been taken by Haris Rauf. Score 76/3

Overs 5: So Pakistan have gotten rid of Martin Guptill for 16 with New Zealand making a decent start after being sent in to bat first in the third and final T20I. The fifth over, bowled by Haris Rauf, got Pakistan their first breakthrough but also resulted in 11 runs as well. Score 45/1

TOSS Update: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand

NZ vs PAK Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Preview

Well, New Zealand have already pocketed the three-match series by winning the first two matches played at Auckland and Hamilton. Tim Seifert has been in blazing form, smashing two consecutive fifties to lead his team to victories. In the first match, Pakistan set New Zealand 154 to win – a target which they achieved with seven deliveries to spare. Seifert scored 57 off 43. In the second match, Pakistan batted first again and Mohammed Hafeez scored a career-best 99 to push them to 163/6. In reply, Seifert smashed an unbeaten 84 off 63 while captain Kane Williamson scored 57 off 42 as the hosts chased down 164 in 19.2 overs with nine wickets remaining.

The third and final match of the series provides New Zealand a chance to complete a clean sweep while the tourists will hope for a consolation victory before the start of the Test matches.

Below are the details New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I:-

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, December 22.

When will the 3rd T20I match start?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, like the previous two matches, will also start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss for the contest will be held at 11.00 AM IST.

Where will the final T20I be held?

The third and final match of the series will be played at the McLean Park in Napier.

Which TV channel will broadcast 3rd T20I Live in India?

Unfortunately, as was the case with the first and second T20Is, the third T20I will also be not telecast on TV in India.

How can you live stream the 3rd T20I match online?

For the fans, there are other ways to watch the match live though. The 3rd T20I will be streamed live on Fancode in India. PTV will broadcast series in Pakistan and Spark Sport will live stream the matches in New Zealand.

How can you follow the 3rd T20I match live score?

Well, you can keep a ball-by-ball track of the contest on India.com by clicking here.

What are the full squads for New Zealand vs Pakistan T20Is?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain