Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs England 3rd T20I

South Africa and England will lock horns for the third and final time in the three-match T20I series today before getting into the ODI mode. England have already won the series by virtue of their victories in the first two matches played on Friday and Sunday at the same venue. They have an unassailable 2-0 lead and even though they have a chance for a clean sweep, Eoin Morgan will like to rotate few of his players and give others a chance in what is an inconsequential contest. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock will have to take the field with his strongest playing XI as they hope to end the series on a high and take some much needed confidence before the ODIs. They haven’t been bad though but will hope their batters put up an improved show considering the bowling has been decent. Also Read - SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction For T20I Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa vs England 2020, 3rd T20I Match at Newlands, Cape Town 9.30 PM IST December 1 Tuesday

When is South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match will be held on on November 30, Tuesday. Also Read - SA vs ENG 2020, 2nd T20I Match Report: Dawid Malan's Fifty Guides England to Four-Wicket Win vs South Africa; Visitors Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

What are the timings of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs England 3rd T20I toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST and get underway from 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Streaming Online And on TV

Where is the South Africa vs England match being played?

L:ike the first two matches, the third T20I will be also be played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match live?

In India, the series is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the 3rd T20I?

The South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

What are the squads for the South Africa vs England T20I Series?

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Glenton Stuurman, Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain)