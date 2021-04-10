Live Cricket Streaming South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I

T20I cricket fever continues around the world South Africa will take on Pakistan in the first of four-match T20I series at the The Wanderers, Johannesburg – April 10. After losing the hard-fought ODI series 2-1, South Africa will be looking to bounce back against the high-flying Pakistan side in the series opener on Saturday, – April 10. Short a host of regulars, South Africa will be up against it in the T20I series against Pakistan. However, with those absences comes the chance for the Proteas to test their depth ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup. Having already released Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje to play in the IPL ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in India, South Africa has since suffered injuries to key men. Captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture. You can watch South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – South Africa vs Pakistan. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 6 PM IST April 10 Saturday

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place on Saturday, April 10. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CSK vs DC IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

What are the timings of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 5.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST. Also Read - Highlights IPL 2021, MI vs RCB AS IT HAPPENED Match 1, Chennai: Harshal, ABD Star as Bangalore Beat Mumbai by Two Wickets

Where is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match being played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app.

What are the predicted XIs for South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Kyle Verrynne (wk), George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Mohd Rizwan, Aiden Markram, Babar Azam (C), Janneman Malan, Mohd Hafeez, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Migael Pretorius.