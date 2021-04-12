Live Cricket Streaming South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

Pakistan will take on hosts South Africa in the second T20I on Monday. Babar Azam would like to continue the winning momentum into this game. In the absence of top players IPL-bound, the onus would be on Aiden Markram. SA would hope he fires along with skipper Temba Bavuma.

You can watch South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – South Africa vs Pakistan.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on Saturday, April 12.

What are the timings of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 5.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match being played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app.

What are the predicted XIs for South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Kyle Verrynne (wk), George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Mohd Rizwan, Aiden Markram, Babar Azam (C), Janneman Malan, Mohd Hafeez, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Migael Pretorius.