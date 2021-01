Tamil Nadu vs Baroda SMAT 2021 Final

Tamil Nadu – who are in top form – will lock horns with a promising Baroda side in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday. Both sides have big stars and hence a mouthwatering clash is expected.

When is Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final?

The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match will be played on January 31 (Sunday).

What are the timings of the Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match?

The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match being played?

The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match will be played at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match?

The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match?

The Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match will live stream on Hotstar in India.

What is the Probable XIs for the Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match?

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav

Baroda: Kedhar Devdhar (C), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt and Karthik Kakade.

What are the full squads for Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final match?

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Srinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, and G Periyaswamy.

Baroda

Karthik Kakade, Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput.