Live Cricket Streaming Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL

Uttar Pradesh will be playing their second final in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the last time they qualified for the finals, Uttar Pradesh lost to Railways. This will be an excellent opportunity for them to win their maiden title. They entered this year’s final by beating two giant teams Delhi and Gujarat in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. A lot of credit should go to their batsmen, especially Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma and Akshdeep Nath. Meanwhile, the three-time champions Mumbai are aiming to win their fourth title. After suffering heartbreak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, they made a Pheonix-esque comeback and haven’t lost a single match in this tournament, which shows why they are one of the most dangerous teams in the country. They dominated the opposition in all the matches. Prithvi Shaw is in top form at the moment and there is no stopping him in this tournament. He has scored a mammoth 754 runs in the tournament, which includes 105 not out, 227 not out, 185 not out and 165, has made him a contender for a comeback during the three ODIs versus England. Here are the live cricket streaming details of Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL from Arun Jaitley stadium. Also Read - UP vs MUM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai at Arun Jaitley Stadium at 9 AM IST March 14 Sunday

When is Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match will take place on Sunday, March 14. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL Final in India: Where to Watch MCFC vs ATKMB Stream Live Football Online Indian Super League on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

What are the timings of Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8.30 AM IST. Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Clinical England Beat India by 8 Wickets

Where is Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match being played?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match?

The Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL match?

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan.

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande.

UP vs MUM SQUADS

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma (C), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav(wk), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan, Almas Shaukat, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Kartik Tyagi, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Purnank Tyagi.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar.