Live Cricket Streaming West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

In the third and final T20I of the series, West Indies will host Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday – March 8 in India. West Indies started the series with a bang and registered a thrilling four-wicket win in the 1st T20I to take an early lead in the three-match rubber. However, Sri Lanka bounced back in style and put up a spirited performance to level the series in the second. While their openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka have impressed, their spinners have stolen the show. Wanindu Hasaranga, in particular, has been stellar, especially against the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle. Meanwhile, the West Indies will hope to seal the series win on Sunday despite losing the previous game. With a good blend of youth and experience, the West Indies look set for the long haul as they build towards their defence of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Here are the live cricket streaming details of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I from Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 3:30 AM IST March 8 Monday

When is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, March 3. Also Read - India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch IN-W vs SA-W Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start at 11.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11 AM IST. Also Read - New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 5th T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Where is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Which TV channel will broadcast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on FanCode App app.

What are the predicted XIs for West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera/Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dhananjaya.

WI vs SL SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.