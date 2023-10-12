Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Check H2H
live

LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Check H2H

LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Spotlight on Shubman Gill ahead of 'Mother of All Battles' at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: October 12, 2023 2:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Shubman Gill, Shubman Gill vs Pakistan, Shubman Gill, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, India vs Pakistan at Ahmedabad, ODI World Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak live updates, India vs Pakistan live updates, Ind vs Pak live online updates, Ind vs Pak live updates online, Narendra Modi stadium, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricket Team
LIVE BUZZ - India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedanad. Despite claiming that they are not focussing too much on the buzz around the match, India captain Rohit Sharma would be well aware that the stakes would be high for the clash. Stay updated on this space with all the latest across the match.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 12, 2023 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Without a doubt, it is surely going to be a packed stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Who will rule the roost in Ahmedabad – India or Pakistan?

  • Oct 12, 2023 2:22 PM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: India has played Pakistan six times in ODI WC matches and they have won all the matches. Pakistan is yet to beat India in a WC game.

  • Oct 12, 2023 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fan ‘IShowSpeed’ has arrived in India to support Virat Kohli and his team India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 where India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14.

  • Oct 12, 2023 1:55 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES, India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma broke a number of records with his maverick ton against Afghanistan yesterday. This is one of them…
    Most hundreds in successful World Cup chases
    3 – Rohit Sharma
    2 – Gordon Greenidge
    2 – Ramiz Raja
    2 – Stephen Fleming
  • Oct 12, 2023 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: “For us it’s crucial that we don’t worry about external factors and just look at things we can control. We just need to show up and do well,” Rohit on Pakistan clash.

  • Oct 12, 2023 1:44 PM IST

    Rohit on the win vs AFG and lots more…

  • Oct 12, 2023 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Virat Kohli too continued his good run of form when India took on Afghanistan. He remained unbeaten on 55* off 56 balls to take India over the line.

  • Oct 12, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: Interesting to see Gill actually trains with the side today or not at the Narendra Modi stadium. Reports suggest that the training would start in the evening.

  • Oct 12, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023: With Rohit and the rest firing, India would start slight favourites against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. But again, it is a cricket match and nothing can be predicted.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.