Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Garth’s Five-For Puts UP Warriorz In Backfoot

live

LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Garth’s Five-For Puts UP Warriorz In Backfoot

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, GG vs UP: Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023,

LIVE Updates WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Match 3

A fine 46 off 32 balls by young Indian batter Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169/6 in their opening WPL 2023 fixture against UP Warriorz on Sunday. Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76/4 around the halfway mark. Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.