LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Garth’s Five-For Puts UP Warriorz In Backfoot

A fine 46 off 32 balls by young Indian batter Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169/6 in their opening WPL 2023 fixture against UP Warriorz on Sunday. Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76/4 around the halfway mark. Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.
