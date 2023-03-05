LIVE UPDATES | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Garth’s Five-For Puts UP Warriorz In Backfoot

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, GG vs UP: Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 5, 2023 10:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

A fine 46 off 32 balls by young Indian batter Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169/6 in their opening WPL 2023 fixture against UP Warriorz on Sunday. Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76/4 around the halfway mark. Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.

Live Updates

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: FYI, Kim Garth becomes the second player in WPL to take a five-wicket haul. Earlier today, Delhi Capitals’ Tara Norris took the first fifer of WPL against RCB.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Kim Garth returns and she strikes straightaway. Kiran Nagvire depoarts. Big big wicket for Gujarat Giants. Nagvire goes for 53. Garth gets a fifer the next ball. Simran Shaikh is clean bowled. UPW 88/6 (13)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Mansi Joshi finally gives the breakthrough. Deepti Sharma is clean bowled for 11, clean bowled. Crucial wicket for Gujarat Giants. Grace Harris comes to the crease. UPW 86/4 (12)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Fifty for Kiran Nagvire in 40 balls. The Nagaland star goes big but didn’t get the elevation and Annabel Sutherland dives in but couldn’t cover the ground. Navgire survives.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Fifty-run partnership comes between Kiran Nagvire and Deepti Sharma and guess what, Deepti has only contributed eight in that stand. Nagvire is surely playing the innings of lifetime. UPW 70/3 (10)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Kiran Nagvire goes full distance once again, this time against Sneh Rana. She reaches to 39 from 31. UPW 60/3 (9)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Fifty comes up for UP Warriorz. Ash Gardner gives away seven runs. UPW 51/3 (8)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Edged and just past the wicketkeeper Sushma Verma. A boundary for Kiran Nagvire and UPW. Nine came from Annabel Sutherland’s over. UPW 44/3 (7)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: What’s crucial for both Kiran Nagvire and Deepti Sharma is to not go for the big hits and get set in the middle waiting for the loose balls. Gujarat Giants, on their part, have also been impressive in the field. And here comes the biggie from Nagvire. She gets the front leg forward and smashes Tanuja Kanwar for a huge six. UPW 35/3 (6)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Annabel Sutherland replaces Kim Garth. Meanwhile Kiran Nagvire can hit big too. Born in Maharashtra, Nagvire plays for Nagaland in domestic cricket and set the record for highest individual score in Women’s Senior T20 Trophy with an unbeaten 162 against Arunachal Pradesh last year. UPW 26/3 (5)

