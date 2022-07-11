Home

LIVE Football Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rejoins Juventus

Football Transfer News and Updates: Barcelona find funds for transfers, Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Old Trafford, Lionel Messi linked away from PSG, and Raphinha being wanted by numerous top clubs. Follow latest transfer news and updates at india.com sports.

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs, and other deals are coming thick and fast. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford if the right offer came in, with the Portuguese frustrated at United missing out on Champions League football. Spurs are moving very quickly in the window, a significant contrast to rivals Chelsea, who are yet to announce any signings. Barcelona have found funds to spend and are looking to bring in players, but might have missed put on priority targets like Leeds’s Raphinha. According to sensational reports, a desparate Jorge Mendes has offered his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona. Also, are PSG looking to sell Lionel Messi on?

