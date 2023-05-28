LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Spotlight on Gill as Dhoni Eyes No. 5

ZEE Sites

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: May 28, 2023 7:54 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Chennai beat the Titans for the very first time when the two teams met in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk. Dhoni would hope for a repeat.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: “Shubman has batted for a lion’s share of overs and we are very pleased that he is doing that. At any given time there can only be two batters. If the entirety of our overs, if it’s just the openers batting, it’s just fine by us – Vikram Solanki, GT Director of Cricket

  • 7:38 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: “So hard! It is impossible, it is going to be so hard for them (GT) to do it (laughs). No, they are a good side; you got to say ‘really well done’ to what they have put together in a short space of time,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
  • 7:32 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: The venue is expected to be packed and why not – when you have two of the biggest superstars leading their respective teams.

  • 7:32 AM IST

  • 7:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Speculation will again be around Dhoni as rumours are that he may call it a day if CSK win the title. What happens remains to be seen.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: For the unversed, there will also be a closing ceremony where stars from the entertainment industry will perform at the Narendra Modi stadium.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Can Dhoni inspire CSK to a fifth title or will the Titans defend their title successfully? We will find out everything today as the game starts at 7:30 PM IST.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Hello and welcome one final time this IPL season. Chennai takes on Gujarat in what promises to be a mouthwatering final. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

