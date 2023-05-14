ZEE Sites

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: ‘Thank You Devaki’, Fans at Chepauk Thank Dhoni’s Mother | VIRAL PIC

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023 Mtshc 61: Follow live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard. Check CSK vs KKR Live Streaming.

Updated: May 14, 2023 8:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 61st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 8:34 PM IST

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Narine and Chakravarthy choked the home side after they got off to a good start. Dube and Moeen Ali are in the middle and they have a job at hand.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Meanwhile, CSK is off to a brisk start. After three overs, they are 25 for no loss. Both the openers have got starts.

  • 7:46 PM IST

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Yellow is dominating the Chepauk stadium. There is hardly any green, purple or gold. It is yellow, Dhoni is surely one of the major reasons.

  • 7:31 PM IST

  • 7:26 PM IST

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: The match is about to get started, and what a match it promises to be. CSK have opted to bat first, this looks like an interesting call.

  • 7:15 PM IST
    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Chennai opts to bat after winning the toss. CSK are playing the same XI.

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023

With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Chennai takes on Kolkata in the second game on Sunday. This will be the second game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.

