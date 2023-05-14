ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs
live

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XIs

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023 Mtshc 61: Follow live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard. Check CSK vs KKR Live Streaming.

Updated: May 14, 2023 4:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard., CSK vs KKR, CSK vs KKR live score, CSK vs KKR live cricket score, CSK vs KKR live updates, CSK vs KKR live streaming, CSK vs KKR live, CSK vs KKR full scorecard, CSK vs KKR toss, CSK vs KKR head to head, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 61st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 4:05 PM IST

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: The Knights are likely to play three spinners at Chepauk considering the pitch may be on the slower side. Narine, Chakravarthy and Suyash would be the key for the Knights.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Do you think Chennai will do the double over Kolkata at Chepauk tonight? We will have to wait to find out what happens.

  • 3:57 PM IST
    CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Sub: Ambati Rayudu)
    KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana/Umesh Uadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun CV (Impact Sub: Anukul Roy)
  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: For KKR, they need a win to keep their hopes of making it to the playoff alive. Even winning all their remaining matches does not guarantee them a spot in the playoff as they will have to depend on other results.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: It is expected to be a packed house at Chepauk. Fans would turn up in yellow and root for the home side who are a win away from making the playoff.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: So yes, let us now shift our focus to the second game of Super Sunday. Chennai takes on Kolkata eyeing to seal a playoff berth.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli would be facing Sandeep Sharma early and that would be a contest to watch out for. Sandeep has got the better of the premier batter on seven occasions.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: “The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games,” said Samson at the toss.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: “The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis at the toss.

LIVE BUZZ | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

With few group-stage games remaining, every game is important for every team as most sides still have an outside chance of making the playoff. But for that to happen, they would have to win. Chennai takes on Kolkata in the second game on Sunday. This will be the second game of the Super Sunday. Stay hooked to India.com for the biggest build-up of the game.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories