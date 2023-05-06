Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Ready For Dhoni vs Rohit Face-Off?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: El Classico Of IPL. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 6, 2023 8:48 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49 (Image: Twitter)

Live Updates

  • 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Eyes will be on Dhoni and Rohit when the two sides meet. Both cricketers would be expected to come good in the big game today.

  • 8:19 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Kishan also said that having a proven finisher like Tim David in their ranks is a big positive for the Mumbai Indians, with the big-hitting Australian capable of taking the attack to all kinds of bowling.
  • 8:18 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that he feels once a batter is set, he wants to finish the game for his side.
  • 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai will have their plans in place for the Chennai stars and vice-versa. It promises to be a cracker at the Chepauk.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Here we are, it is the much-awaited Saturday this season as Chennai takes on Mumbai in the El Classico in the opening match of the double-header Saturday. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

In what is labeled as one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2023 season, two of the most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns on Saturday at the M. Chidambaram stadium. While it is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk, the quality of cricket is also expected to be top-notch. Both sides are loaded with superstars and that would make things interesting.

It is a day game and hence will start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the match.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 8:44 AM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 8:48 AM IST

