Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Dhoni, Rohit & Weather in SPOTLIGHT
live

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Dhoni, Rohit & Weather in SPOTLIGHT

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: El Classico Of IPL. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 6, 2023 11:51 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs MI, CSK vs MI live score, CSK vs MI live score updates, CSK vs MI live streaming, CSK vs MI playing XI, CSK vs MI TOSS, CSK vs MI live updates, CSK vs MI live scores and updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Cricket News, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Updates, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, El Classico, CSK vs MI head to head, Dhoni vs Rohit
CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49 (Image: Twitter)

Live Updates

  • 11:34 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons the contest between CSK and MI is going to be an exciting one as it is going to be a match between quality batters and bowlers.
  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav is in form and has a great record at Chepauk averaging over 40. That would make him a key member of the MI side.

  • 11:27 AM IST

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai would hope the rain does not intervene as this game is important for them. They would love two points from the game against Mumbai to stand a realistic chance of making it through.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Also what works in favour of Mumbai is the fact that they have won their last five games against Chennai at the iconic Chepauk.

  • 11:02 AM IST

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai would desperately look to get back to winning ways after losing their last three games and no better place to do it than the Chepauk.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai may not have the crowd on their side, but they surely have the form. The six-time champions have won their last two games and would like to continue the winning momentum forward.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai would not like to get one back at old foes Chennai. It will not be easy in front of a packed house rooting for the side in yellow.

  • 10:15 AM IST

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

In what is labeled as one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2023 season, two of the most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns on Saturday at the M. Chidambaram stadium. While it is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk, the quality of cricket is also expected to be top-notch. Both sides are loaded with superstars and that would make things interesting.

Also Read:

It is a day game and hence will start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 6, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 11:51 AM IST

More Stories