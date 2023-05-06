Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

live

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: El Classico Of IPL. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 49 (Image: Twitter)

Load More

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

In what is labeled as one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2023 season, two of the most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns on Saturday at the M. Chidambaram stadium. While it is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk, the quality of cricket is also expected to be top-notch. Both sides are loaded with superstars and that would make things interesting.

It is a day game and hence will start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.