LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: El Classico Of IPL. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 6, 2023 10:10 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 10:15 AM IST

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: The battle between Rohit and Jadeja would be the one to watch out for. The MI captain does not have a good record against the star all-rounder.

  • 10:11 AM IST

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai cruised to a comfortable win when the two teams last met. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner did the damage with the ball before Ajinkya Rahane turned back the years to help his side win.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: There is a 33% possibility of a thunderstorm during the afternoon, with a 55% possibility of precipitation. Even though the chances of a thunderstorm drop to 19% in the evening, a total cloud cover boosts the chances of rain to 64%.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: “It is the greatest rivalry in cricket as Chennai Super Kings play Mumbai Indians. On one side there is MS Dhoni and on the other there is Rohit. I have always seen glimpses of Dhoni in Rohit. Another thing to look out for is the CSK spinners against the Mumbai firepower. Mumbai have been Chennai’s Achilles Heel and hence CSK have to be watchful,” Subramanian Badrinath ahead of El Classico.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: We are entering the business end of the group stage and here is where things get interesting with the playoffs berth at stake for all the sides.

  • 9:09 AM IST

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: There are chances of rain but thankfully it is not expected to intervene during the El Classico at the iconic Chepauk today afternoon.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: It is expected to be a packed house and for obvious reasons. Both teams would come hard at each other and it would be a treat for the fans.

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

In what is labeled as one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2023 season, two of the most successful sides – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – lock horns on Saturday at the M. Chidambaram stadium. While it is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk, the quality of cricket is also expected to be top-notch. Both sides are loaded with superstars and that would make things interesting.

It is a day game and hence will start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up to the match.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 10:10 AM IST

