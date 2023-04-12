Top Recommended Stories

LIVE CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Jaiswal Departs, Buttler-Padikkal Key For Rajasthan

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR Match Updates, April 12: Jaiswal Departs, Buttler-Padikkal Key For Rajasthan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 17.

Published: April 12, 2023 7:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Devdutt Padikkal

12* (8) 2x4, 0x6

Jos Buttler

3 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Akash Singh

(1.2-0-11-0)*

Maheesh Theekshana

(1-0-10-0)
LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: All Eyes On MS Dhoni's 200th IPL Match As Captain.

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Jaiswal’s bright start is short lived as Tushar Deshpande removes the young batter. Shivam Dube claims an easy catch. CSK get breakthrough. RR 11/1 (1.4)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Rajasthan Royals put up 8 runs on the board. Bright start from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR 8/0 (1)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Buttler open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Akash Singh has the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson: We would have liked to bowl first too. We have started well but we need to continue the momentum. We are playing at Chepauk after a long time. We have experience and the youngsters to do that. It has always been a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play here. Boulty misses out due to a small niggle and we have a couple of changes, you will come to know that. It’s difficult to keep track with the sub rule.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni at the Toss: We will bowl first. It maybe slightly on the slower side, different from the first game. Dew may play a role and it might get better in the second innings. (On his 200th game as CSK captain in the IPL) It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change – how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed. The crowd has been fantastic. We have had injury concerns and players were unavailable, but still we have done well. Mitchell Santner and Pretorius make way for Theekshana and Moeen.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss in his 200th match as Chennai Super Kings captain and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Dhoni said the reason he decided to field first as he expects the pitch to be slightly on the slower side and the dew will come into play later in the evening.

“It will be slightly on the slower side. There could be dew around. Feels good [to lead for the 200th time]. The crowd was fantastic. The new stadium is like playing in Switzerland. We have seen cricket change. Feels good to have survived for so long and it’s a format we have to keep evolving. Important to get rid of mistakes in the later stages,” Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK have made two changes in their playing XI with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius making way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they would have liked to bat first anyway. “Important to keep up the momentum. Always a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play against CSK and Mahi bhai. A few changes with the impact rule — Trent Boult misses out because of a niggle,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Substitutes: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

