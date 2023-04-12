Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Hetmyer-Jurel Key For Big Score For Rajasthan
LIVE CSK Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Hetmyer-Jurel Key For Big Score For Rajasthan

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR Match Updates, April 12: Hetmyer-Jurel Key For Big Score For Rajasthan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 17.

Published: April 12, 2023 8:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: All Eyes On MS Dhoni's 200th IPL Match As Captain.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: That’s it, Rajasthan Royals finish on 175/8 after 20 overs of play. RR 175/8 (20)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: 19 gone, Rajasthan are now at 167/5. RR 167/5 (19)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Rajasthan have lost wickets in regular intervals and now Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel key for big score. RR 144/5 (17)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Fastest to 3,000 IPL runs (by innings taken): 75 – Chris Gayle, 80 – KL Rahul, 85 – Jos Buttler, 94 – David Warner, 94 – Faf du Plessis.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Rajasthan have lost three of their wickets but are going at a good run-rate over 9/ After 10 overs of play, RR are now at 95/3. RR 95/3 (10)

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Padikkal and Buttler have got hold of the innings and Rajasthan are now at 45/0. RR 45/0 (5)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 23/1. Padikkal is the new man in and with Buttler in the middle, the visitors need to buckle up quickly. RR 23/1 (3)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Jaiswal’s bright start is short lived as Tushar Deshpande removes the young batter. Shivam Dube claims an easy catch. CSK get breakthrough. RR 11/1 (1.4)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Rajasthan Royals put up 8 runs on the board. Bright start from Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR 8/0 (1)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Buttler open innings for Rajasthan Royals. Akash Singh has the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss in his 200th match as Chennai Super Kings captain and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.



Dhoni said the reason he decided to field first as he expects the pitch to be slightly on the slower side and the dew will come into play later in the evening.

“It will be slightly on the slower side. There could be dew around. Feels good [to lead for the 200th time]. The crowd was fantastic. The new stadium is like playing in Switzerland. We have seen cricket change. Feels good to have survived for so long and it’s a format we have to keep evolving. Important to get rid of mistakes in the later stages,” Dhoni said at the toss.

CSK have made two changes in their playing XI with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius making way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they would have liked to bat first anyway. “Important to keep up the momentum. Always a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play against CSK and Mahi bhai. A few changes with the impact rule — Trent Boult misses out because of a niggle,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Substitutes: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Substitutes: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Published Date: April 12, 2023 8:57 PM IST

