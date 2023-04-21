Top Recommended Stories

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Gaikwad, Conway Give Super Kings Flying Start

IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. CSK are third in IPL 2023 points table while SRH languish at the bottom half with just two wins. Get CSK vs SRH Live match updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 21, 2023 9:58 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ruturaj Gaikwad

26* (19) 2x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

44 (30) 7x4, 1x6

Umran Malik

(0.1-0-2-0)*

Mayank Markande

(1-0-4-0)
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mayank Markande comes into bowl and gives away just four runs. CSK 70/0 (8)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Good start by Washington Sundar as he concedes just six runs in his first. CSK 66/0 (7)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Marco Jansen continues and Devon Conway is taking him to cleaners. The Kiwi hit a 4, 4 and a 6 in three consecutive balls to bring up the 50-run stand. Two more fours added to the CSK’s total. a 23-run over to end the powerplay. CSK 60/0 (6)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Five runs from it. CSK 37/0 (5)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Brilliant comeback from Marco Jansen. Just four runs from the over. CSK 32/0 (4)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Aiden Markram brings himself into the attack and Devon Conway welcomes him with two consecutive fours. Brilliant start from CSK. CSK 28/0 (3)

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Marco Jansen comes into the attack. No respite for the South African as both the CSK openers hits one four each. CSK 17/0 (2)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: We are back in action. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will open the batting for CSK. SRH, on the other hand, have brought in Mayank Dagar as an impact sun replacing Rahul Tripathi. Gaikwad starts the CSK innings with a four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. CSK 6/0 (1)

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Just two fours and a run out on the last bowl sums up the SRH innings as they CSK restrict their opposition to just 134/7 in 20 overs.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Matheesha Pathirana comes back into the attack and he strikes. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes another brilliant catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Washington Sundar comes to tye crease. SRH 116/6

LIVE Updates, Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 for seven in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday. Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl, fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Published Date: April 21, 2023 9:55 PM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 9:58 PM IST

