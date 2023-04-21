Home

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Gaikwad, Conway Give Super Kings Flying Start

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Gaikwad, Conway Give Super Kings Flying Start

IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. CSK are third in IPL 2023 points table while SRH languish at the bottom half with just two wins. Get CSK vs SRH Live match updates and live streaming details.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Updates

LIVE Updates, Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 for seven in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday. Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl, fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.