CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Devon Conway Fifty Guides Chennai Super Kings To 7-Wicket Win

IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 77 to help Chennai Super Kings register fourth win in IPL 2023. CSK remain third in IPL 2023 points table..

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Chennai Super Kings 134/7 (20.0) 134/3 (18.3) Run Rate: (Current: 7.24) CSK need 1 run in 9 balls at 0.66 rpo Last Wicket: Ambati Rayudu b Mayank Markande 9 (9) - 122/3 in 16.6 Over Moeen Ali 2 * (5) 0x4, 0x6 Devon Conway 77 (57) 12x4, 1x6 Washington Sundar (2.3-0-12-0) * Umran Malik (3-0-18-0)

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium. Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score. Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

