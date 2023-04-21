Top Recommended Stories

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Jadeja, Theekshana Put Chennai On Driver’s Seat

IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. CSK are third in IPL 2023 points table while SRH languish at the bottom half with just two wins. Get CSK vs SRH Live match updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 21, 2023 8:32 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Heinrich Klaasen (W)

5* (6) 0x4, 0x6

Mayank Agarwal

2 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(3.3-0-19-2)*

Maheesh Theekshana

(2-0-14-1)
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Another one bites the dust for Hyderabad, Maheesh Theekshana strikes as Aiden Markram edges to MS Dhoni. SRH 91/4 (13)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Ravindra Jadeja continues and he strikes again. Two wickets in two overs. Rahul Tripathi goes for a sweep, gets a top edge and is caught by Akash Singh. Spin has started to do its magic. SRH 86/3 (12)

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Matheesha Pathirana comes into the attack. Brilliant first over from the Sri Lankan. SRH 83/2 (11)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Ravindra Jadeja strikes for CSK. Abhishek Sharma goes for a biggie and Ajinkya Rahane take the catch in deep. SRH 76/2 (10)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Time for strategic timeout. So far it has been CSK all the way, thanks to the bowlers. For SRH, Harry Brook got the start but failed to capitalise on it. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi are rebuilding SRH. SRH 70/1 (9)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bowl for first time. Concedes just 7 runs from the over. SRH 62/1 (8)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Moeen Ali comes to bowl and Rahul Tripathi welcomes him with a huge six. 10 runs from the over. SRH 55/1 (7)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Spin is introduced for the first time. Maheesh Theekshana comes into the attack and gives out 10 runs. SRH 45/1 (6)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: BRILLIANT From Ruturaj Gaikwad. Harry Brook cuts Akash Singh late and Gaikwad takes a blinder to send back Brook. Rahul Tripathi comes in. SRH 35/1 (5)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Tushar Deshpande continues for CSK. Pretty good over so far with just three runs from the first four balls. CRACKING From Harry Brook! The Englishman gives room to himself and dispatches Deshpande through the off-side. Four more in the last ball. SRH 34/0 (4)

LIVE Updates, Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

Ben Stokes is likely to return to the Chennai Super Kings playing XI when MS Dhoni’s men take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk in an IPL 2023 encounter on Friday. While CSK defeated mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game, SRH are coming after a loss to Mumbai Indians.

Published Date: April 21, 2023 8:28 PM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 8:32 PM IST

