Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Dhoni-Led Chennai Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Dhoni-Led Chennai Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. CSK are third in IPL 2023 points table while SRH languish at the bottom half with just two wins. Get CSK vs SRH Live match updates and live streaming details.

Updated: April 21, 2023 7:02 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

CSK vs SRH, SRH vs CSK, CSK vs SRH live score, CSK vs SRH live updates, CSK vs SRH live streaming, CSK vs SRH live online streaming, CSK vs SRH squads, CSK vs SRH head to head, CSK vs SRH dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News, SRH vs CSK score, SRH vs CSK Live score, SRH vs CSK Live, SRH vs CSK live streaming, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Aiden Markram, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar,
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: CSK almost never lose at Chepauk but as luck may have it, they did lose their previous home game at Rajasthan but have made up for it with wins on the road in Mumbai and Bangalore.

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: “There was a bit of drizzle earlier, but we should have a full match. This is pitch number 6 and there were a lot of runs in the last game that was played on this (match 6 of the IPL with scores of 217 and 205). There are a few cracks, but it is rock hard. As a pacer, you need to have variations to succeed on this pitch, same goes for the spinners. But in one sentence, the batters should have a field day today,” reckons Pommie Mbangwa, in his Pitch Report.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: If Chepauk indeed dishes out a turner, SRH have the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram to counter that. But if the pitch is full of runs, these matchups could go for a toss.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Harry Brook has been in faboulous form for SRH but at the same time, he has also struggled against spin. It will be interesting to see how he handles CSK spinners.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: According to a Cricbuzz report, Ben Stokes was seen busy at the nets and is likely to play for CSK against SRH. But who does he replace? Moeen Ali maybe. Stokes had missed the last few games for CSK due to an injury.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: CSK are placed third in the table with three wins from five games. On the other hand, SRH have won out of the five games they have played.

LIVE Updates, Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

Ben Stokes is likely to return to the Chennai Super Kings playing XI when MS Dhoni’s men take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk in an IPL 2023 encounter on Friday. While CSK defeated mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game, SRH are coming after a loss to Mumbai Indians.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 21, 2023 6:58 PM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 7:02 PM IST

More Stories