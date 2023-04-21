Home

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Dhoni-Led Chennai Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. CSK are third in IPL 2023 points table while SRH languish at the bottom half with just two wins. Get CSK vs SRH Live match updates and live streaming details.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Updates

LIVE Updates, Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

Ben Stokes is likely to return to the Chennai Super Kings playing XI when MS Dhoni’s men take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk in an IPL 2023 encounter on Friday. While CSK defeated mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game, SRH are coming after a loss to Mumbai Indians.

