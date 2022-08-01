LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 4, Birmingham

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was quite eventful for India as Jeremy bagged the nation’s second gold in weightlifting, before the Indian men’s table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of quadrennial event. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.Also Read - CWG 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulate Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 4, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates Also Read - CWG 2022: West Indies Cricket Stalwart Deandra Dottin Announces Shock Retirement In Birmingham Ahead of India Clash

Also Read - CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Bags India's Third Gold in Birmingham

Live Updates

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The Lawn bowl event has started. India is playing against New Zealand.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: The India athletes will be in action shortly stay tuned with us for the live updates of all the sports playing in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Suyash is the first Indian Para Swimmer to register ‘A’ qualifying mark for the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and Tokyo Olympics 2020. Niranjan qualified for the finals with the timing of 33.2 seconds whereas his fellow Suyash clocked 32.36 seconds to book a berth in the finals. Both will eye a podium finish.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Mukundan and Jadhav will be other hopeful medal prospects when both compete in the men’s 50m freestyle S7 finals. Niranjan has won over 60 medals throughout his career and is the only para swimmer to win more than 50 international medals.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur will be another medal prospect today when she takes the mat in the women’s 71kg category finals. She won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships last year. Harjinder, who was also the 2020 Khelo India University Games champion, lifted 90kg in snatch and 121kg in clean and jerk for a combined lift of 211kg. However, this time the task will be greater.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Suchika Tariyal will also be seen playing for India in the Women’s Judo Elimination round of 16.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India will also be seen competing for Judo India’s Jasleen Singh Saini and Vijay Kumar Yadav will play for the Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India’s Ajay Singh will be in action in the finals of the men’s 81kg category in weightlifting today in Birmingham. He recently won gold at the National Weightlifting Championships after aggregating a total of 315kg to claim the men’s 81kg title.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the LIVE updates of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. After two golds on Day 3, India is ready to add to that on Monday. Can they do it, stay hooked to this space for all updates.