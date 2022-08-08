Highlights PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li CWG 2022 Badminton Singles Final : Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will lock horns against Canada’s Michelle Li for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. The winner will win the gold medal. Sindhu was seen in lethal form in CWG so far. India want to witness the same from the shuttler PV.Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li CWG 2022 Final Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

India had an explosive tenth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign as it witnessed medals raining across sports like athletics, cricket, table tennis, hockey, squash and boxing, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to cap off the finals day with some gold. Players will be eyeing gold medal across the last few matches they will be playing to end the campaign on a positive note. Beginning Day 11 on a high note, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India’s first gold medal in Badminton and the first women’s singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in the final on Monday. Today, on the last day of CWG 2022, India will have a chance to add five more medals to its current total of 56