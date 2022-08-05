LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 8 : India wrapped up Day 7 by winning gold and silver medals respectively through Sudhir and Murali Shreeshankar. Sudhir clinched gold in Para Powerlifting and Murali bagged silver in Men’s Long-Jump. India also emerged winners in Men’s Hockey clinching a semi-final spot. India Men’s hockey team defeated Wales 4-1 to qualify for the semis and boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya assured medals for the nation. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18. Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a wrestle day out for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on Day 8 and Day 9.Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Anshu Malik Wins Silver in Women's 57 Kg Freestyle Wrestling

India’s Gold Medal Winners So far?
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg)
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours)
Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg)
Sudhir (Para Powerlifting)

India’s Silver Medal Winners So far?
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting, Men’s 96 kg)
Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu (Badminton, Mixed Team)
Tulika Maan (Judo, Women’s +78 kg)
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men’s 55 kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women’s 55 kg)
Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women’s 48 kg)
Murali Shreeshankar (Mens’ Long Jump)
Anshu Malik (Women's Wrestling 57 Kg)

India’s Bronze Medal Winners So far?
Lovepreet Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109 kg)
Saurav Ghosal (Squash, Men’s Singles)
Gurdeep Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109+ kg)
Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s High Jump)
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting, Men’s 61 kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo, Men’s 60 kg)
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women’s 71 kg).

Live Updates

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: GOOLD FOR INDIA! Bajrang Punia strikes gold in 65kg Men’s Wrestling.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Wrestling Final- Bajrang Punia is in 4-0 lead after first period in Men’s Freestyle 65kg gold medal match against Lachlan Mcneil of Canada.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Wrestling Final- Bajrang Punia’s Men’s Freestyle 65kg gold medal match is up next!

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: SILVER FOR ANUSH MALIK! Wrestler Anshu Malik settles for silver after losing to Nigeria’s Folasade Adekuoroye in 57kg final.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Latest in Table Tennis- Women’s Doubles – Round of 32 – Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison beat Lucy Elliott/Rebecca Plaistow (Scotland) 3-0. Advance to pre-quarters!

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Wrestling Final Underway- Anshu Malik is now in action against Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in Women’s Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal match.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Table Tennis – Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula win third game 11-8 against Liam Pitchford/Tin-Tin Ho in Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3. Lead 2-1.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Table Tennis – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra win third game 11-8 against Javen Choong/Karen Lyne in Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 1. Lead 2-1.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    BRONZE MEDL MATCHES LATER TONIGHT!

    Divya Kakran vs Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga in Women’s Freestyle 68 kg | Mohit Grewal vs Aaron Johnson of Jamaica in Men’s Freestyle 125 kg
  • 8:45 PM IST

    GOLD MEDAL MATCHES LATER TONIGHT!

    Anshu Malik vs Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in Women’s Freestyle 57kg | Bajrang Punia vs Lachlan Mcneil of Canada in Men’s Freestyle 65kg | Sakshi Malik vs Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in Women’s Freestyle 62 kg | Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam of Pakistan in Men’s Freestyle 86 kg