LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 8 : India wrapped up Day 7 by winning gold and silver medals respectively through Sudhir and Murali Shreeshankar. Sudhir clinched gold in Para Powerlifting and Murali bagged silver in Men’s Long-Jump. India also emerged winners in Men’s Hockey clinching a semi-final spot. India Men’s hockey team defeated Wales 4-1 to qualify for the semis and boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya assured medals for the nation. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18. Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a wrestle day out for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on Day 8 and Day 9.Also Read - Chris Hemsworth Heaps LEGENDary Praise on Mirabai Chanu, Makes THIS Thor Reference

India’s Gold Medal Winners So far?
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg)
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours)
Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg)
Sudhir (Para Powerlifting) Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 8, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

India’s Silver Medal Winners So far?
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting, Men’s 96 kg)
Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu (Badminton, Mixed Team)
Tulika Maan (Judo, Women’s +78 kg)
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men’s 55 kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women’s 55 kg)
Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women’s 48 kg)
Murali Shreeshankar (Mens’ Long Jump) Also Read - CWG 2022, Day 8 India’s Full Schedule: Check Full List of Events And Timings

India’s Bronze Medal Winners So far?
Lovepreet Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109 kg)
Saurav Ghosal (Squash, Men’s Singles)
Gurdeep Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109+ kg)
Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s High Jump)
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting, Men’s 61 kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo, Men’s 60 kg)
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women’s 71 kg).

Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Happening now! Bhavina Patel take on Sue Balley, Sonal Patel taking on Christiana Ikepoye and Raj Aaravindan taking on Nasiru Sule, all in Class 3-5 Para Table Tennis semi-final. Stay tuned.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra emerge victorious against Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu in Mixed Doubles – Round of 16. Off to the Quarter-Finals.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja are also in action in Table Tennis against Malaysia’s Leong Chee Feng and Ho Ying in Mixed Doubles – Round of 16.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Up next, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manik Batra compete with Nigeria’s Olajide/Ajoke in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles- Round of 16. Live Updates Soon!

  • 1:54 PM IST
  • 1:54 PM IST
  • 1:53 PM IST
  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Indian Lawn Bowls Women’s Pair Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia takes on England’s Sophie Tolchardand Amy Pharaohin is underway. The first game is underway!

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: India’s wrestling contingent will start its campaign, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc. The event starts from 3:30 PM IST.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: On Day 7 we saw Sudhir winning gold in Para Powerlifting for India for the first ever in the Commonwealth Games. Murali Shreeshankar had to settle down for silver in the Men’s Long-Jump. India has so far won a total of 20 medals, which includes 6 golds, 8 silvers and 6 bronze and two medals in boxing already confirmed through Amit and Jasmine.