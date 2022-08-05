LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 8 : India wrapped up Day 7 by winning gold and silver medals respectively through Sudhir and Murali Shreeshankar. Sudhir clinched gold in Para Powerlifting and Murali bagged silver in Men’s Long-Jump. India also emerged winners in Men’s Hockey clinching a semi-final spot. India Men’s hockey team defeated Wales 4-1 to qualify for the semis and boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya assured medals for the nation. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18. Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a wrestle day out for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on Day 8 and Day 9.Also Read - Commonwealth Games, Long Jump: How Murali Sreeshankar’s Potential Gold Turned to Silver by Centimetres (or Less)

India’s Gold Medal Winners So far?

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg)

Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours)

Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg)

Sudhir (Para Powerlifting) Also Read - Chris Hemsworth Heaps LEGENDary Praise on Mirabai Chanu, Makes THIS Thor Reference

India’s Silver Medal Winners So far?

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting, Men’s 96 kg)

Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu (Badminton, Mixed Team)

Tulika Maan (Judo, Women’s +78 kg)

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men’s 55 kg)

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women’s 55 kg)

Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women’s 48 kg)

Murali Shreeshankar (Mens’ Long Jump) Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 8, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

India’s Bronze Medal Winners So far?

Lovepreet Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109 kg)

Saurav Ghosal (Squash, Men’s Singles)

Gurdeep Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109+ kg)

Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s High Jump)

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting, Men’s 61 kg)

Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo, Men’s 60 kg)

Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women’s 71 kg).

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 8, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022