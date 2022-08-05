LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, India at Birmingham, Day 8 : India wrapped up Day 7 by winning gold and silver medals respectively through Sudhir and Murali Shreeshankar. Sudhir clinched gold in Para Powerlifting and Murali bagged silver in Men’s Long-Jump. India also emerged winners in Men’s Hockey clinching a semi-final spot. India Men’s hockey team defeated Wales 4-1 to qualify for the semis and boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya assured medals for the nation. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18. Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a wrestle day out for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on Day 8 and Day 9.Also Read - CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra Not My Rival, Says Pakistan's Javelin Thrower Nadeem Arshad

India’s Gold Medal Winners So far?
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg)
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours)
Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg)
Sudhir (Para Powerlifting)

India’s Silver Medal Winners So far?
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting, Men’s 96 kg)
Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu (Badminton, Mixed Team)
Tulika Maan (Judo, Women’s +78 kg)
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men’s 55 kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women’s 55 kg)
Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women’s 48 kg)
Murali Shreeshankar (Mens' Long Jump)

India’s Bronze Medal Winners So far?
Lovepreet Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109 kg)
Saurav Ghosal (Squash, Men’s Singles)
Gurdeep Singh (Weighlifting, Men’s 109+ kg)
Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s High Jump)
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting, Men’s 61 kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo, Men’s 60 kg)
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women’s 71 kg).

Live Updates

  • 8:46 PM IST

    BRONZE MEDL MATCHES LATER TONIGHT!

    Divya Kakran vs Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga in Women’s Freestyle 68 kg | Mohit Grewal vs Aaron Johnson of Jamaica in Men’s Freestyle 125 kg
  • 8:45 PM IST

    GOLD MEDAL MATCHES LATER TONIGHT!

    Anshu Malik vs Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in Women’s Freestyle 57kg | Bajrang Punia vs Lachlan Mcneil of Canada in Men’s Freestyle 65kg | Sakshi Malik vs Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in Women’s Freestyle 62 kg | Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam of Pakistan in Men’s Freestyle 86 kg
  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Wrestling- Divya Kakran to fight for bronze in 68kg category after defeating Ngiri of Cameroon in repechage round.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Latest Coming in- Indian wrestler Deepak Punia advances to freestyle 86kg final after defeating Alexander Moore of Canada 3-1.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: JUST IN! Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Anshu Malik have both enter their respective Finals in free-style wrestling! 3 medals assured for India!

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Lawn Bowls – India beat Canada 14-10 in Men’s Fours quarterfinal. Will take one England in the semis tonight at 9:30 pm IST.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Wrestler Deepak Punia advances to freestyle 86kg semifinal after defeating Sheku Kassegbama of Sierra Leone.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: PV Sindhu beats Husina Kobugabe (Uganda) 21-10, 21-9 in Women’s Singles – Round of 16. Enter quarter-final!

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Latest Coming In | Wrestler Mohit Grewal reaches freestyle 125kg semifinal after defeating Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus. Bajrang Punia enters freestyle 65kg semifinal after defeating Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius. Bajrang won the bout By Fall in just one minute,

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 8: Latest in Wrestling- Sakshi Malik beats Kelsey Barnes of England to enter women’s freestyle 62kg semifinal. Sakshi won via technical superiority (10-0).