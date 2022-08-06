LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9

India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - CWG 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Bags India's 10th Gold Medal in Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 9, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - CWG 2022: Pooja Gehlot Wins Bronze Medal In Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling

Also Read - CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen Bags Boxing Bronze In Women’s 60 Kg Lightweight Category

Live Updates

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling- Men’s 57kg Freestyle — India’s Ravi Kumar beats Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 (technical superiority) to win the gold medal. India’s fourth gold in wrestling.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling:- Bronze For India! Women’s 50kg Freestyle — India’s Pooja Gehlot beats Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Bronze! Nikhat Zareen bags bronze medal in Women’s 60 Kg Lightweight category.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Not the best piece of news from the Squash arena where Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal go down in the squash mixed doubles semi-final against New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll. They lose the contest 7-11, 4-11 and will now contest in the bronze medal match.

  • 7:55 PM IST

  • 7:38 PM IST

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Simply brilliant from Nikhat! She has made it to the final in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This is her maiden final at the event.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Nikhat in the lead after the first round in the semi-final. She has started as the hot favourite and is living up to the billing well. She is toying with her opponent just what is expected of her.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Lawn Bowls is becoming popular quickly. After teh historic GOLD, the Indian men’s Lawn Bowls team wins silver medal. They lost 5-18 against Northern Ireland in the finals of Men’s Four Lawns Bowls.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Shortly from now, Nikhat Zareen would bein action in her semi-final bout. She is a big medal hope for the country. Interesting to see if she can enter the summit clash.