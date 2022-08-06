LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9

India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - CWG 2022: It's A Hat-Trick! Wrestler Naveen Beats Pakistani Opponent to Win Gold For India in Men's 74kg Category

Live Updates

  • 12:12 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: BRONZE! India’s Deepak Nehra beats Tayab Raza of Pakistan 10-2 to win the bronze medal. It’s raining medals for India today — Medal No. 11.

  • 11:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling: Women’s 76kg Freestyle — India’s Pooja Sihag beats Naomi de Bruine of Australia 11-0 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: GOLD! India’s Naveen beats Muhammad Sharif Tahir of Pakistan 9-0 to win the gold medal. Third gold of the day for the Indian wrestlers, and sixth overall.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling- Men’s 57kg Freestyle — India’s Ravi Kumar beats Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 (technical superiority) to win the gold medal. India’s fourth gold in wrestling.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling:- Bronze For India! Women’s 50kg Freestyle — India’s Pooja Gehlot beats Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Bronze! Nikhat Zareen bags bronze medal in Women’s 60 Kg Lightweight category.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Not the best piece of news from the Squash arena where Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal go down in the squash mixed doubles semi-final against New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll. They lose the contest 7-11, 4-11 and will now contest in the bronze medal match.

  • 7:55 PM IST

  • 7:38 PM IST

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Simply brilliant from Nikhat! She has made it to the final in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This is her maiden final at the event.