LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9

India wrapped up Day 8 by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals in various categories of Wrestling. In terms of women’s hockey, India lost to Australia in the penalty shoot-out but still have a chance for bronze. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 26. Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be another opportunity for India as Indian wrestlers will battle out for medals across categories. From Ravi Dahiya to Vinesh Phogat, a lot depends on the shoulders of Indian wrestlers on day 9. India women’s cricket will face England in the semi-final of CWG cricket competition.Also Read - CWG 2022: India's Bhavinaben Patel Wins Gold In Para Table Tennis Women's Singles Classes

CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 9, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - CWG 2022: Rohit Tokas Settles For Boxing Bronze After Losing To Stephen Zimba of Zambia

Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Nehra Beats Tayab Raza of Pakistan To Win Bronze

Live Updates

  • 1:23 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: GOLD! Para Table Tennis: Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 final — India’s Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel beats Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 to win the gold medal.

  • 1:09 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: BRONZE! Men’s 67kg (Welterweight) Semi-Final — India’s Rohit Tokas settles for a bronze medal after losing 2-3 to Stephen Zimba of Zambia. 13th medal for India today.

  • 12:12 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: BRONZE! India’s Deepak Nehra beats Tayab Raza of Pakistan 10-2 to win the bronze medal. It’s raining medals for India today — Medal No. 11.

  • 11:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling: Women’s 76kg Freestyle — India’s Pooja Sihag beats Naomi de Bruine of Australia 11-0 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: GOLD! India’s Naveen beats Muhammad Sharif Tahir of Pakistan 9-0 to win the gold medal. Third gold of the day for the Indian wrestlers, and sixth overall.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling- Men’s 57kg Freestyle — India’s Ravi Kumar beats Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 (technical superiority) to win the gold medal. India’s fourth gold in wrestling.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Wrestling:- Bronze For India! Women’s 50kg Freestyle — India’s Pooja Gehlot beats Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland 12-2 (technical superiority) to win the bronze medal.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Bronze! Nikhat Zareen bags bronze medal in Women’s 60 Kg Lightweight category.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Not the best piece of news from the Squash arena where Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal go down in the squash mixed doubles semi-final against New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll. They lose the contest 7-11, 4-11 and will now contest in the bronze medal match.

  • 7:55 PM IST