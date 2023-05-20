ZEE Sites

LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score: Chennai Win Toss, Opt to Bat. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Updated: May 20, 2023 4:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match 67 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. David Warner-led Delhi will lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for their last match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.  DC will look to end its campaign on a high. On the other hand, This is the must-win game for Chennai to qualify for the playoffs race.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Live Updates

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK have lost just nine wickets in the Powerplay this season. Eight of the other nine teams have lost 16 or more in the phase, KKR and PBKS leading with 28 each. 3 Back-to-Back SIXES more from Ruturaj Gaikwad. 100 comes up for CSK too.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chetan Sakariya comes to bowl and Devon Conway treats him the way he wants. Two consecutive fours in the over so far from Conway. CSK 97/0 (11)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Six number 1002 and 1003 in IPL 2023 from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Indian batter takes his position and plunders Axar Patel for two big sixes in the same area. Just an easy swing off the bat. Fifty for Gaikwad in just 37 balls. His third fifty in IPL 2023 in his 50th game. CSK 87/0 (10)

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Another tight over from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Just 12 runs come from two overs. CSK 72/0 (9)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Poor delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn’t miss that. He drags it for a boundary. Just eight runs come from the over. CSK 60/0 (7)

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Brilliant first over from Chetan Sakariya. Just two runs come from the over. CSK 52/0 (6)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje comes into the attack. He bowls short and Devon Conway pulls it away for a boundary. Four more added to the total, straight down the ground.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Axar Patel comes onto bowl and Ruturaj Gaikwad hits with the turn for a beautiful six. CSK 41/0 (4)

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Devon Conway is on mood today. The Kiwi left-hander blazes Lalit Yadav for a couple of fours to cap a good over for CSK. CSK 30/0 (3)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 19/0. CSK 19/0 (2)

