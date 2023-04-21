Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets
live

LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Delhi Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 28. Check Streaming details.

Updated: April 21, 2023 12:22 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Axar Patel

19* (22) 1x4, 0x6

Lalit Yadav

4 (7) 0x4, 0x6

Kulwant Khejroliya

(1.2-0-20-0)*

Nitish Rana

(4-0-17-2)
DC vs KKR, KKR vs DC, DC vs KKR live score, DC vs KKR live updates, DC vs KKR live streaming, DC vs KKR live online streaming, DC vs KKR squads, DC vs KKR head to head, DC vs KKR squads, DC vs KKR dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, DC vs KKR live updates, DC vs KKR live streaming, Cricket News, KKR vs DC, KKR vs DC score, KKR vs DC Live score, KKR vs DC Live, KKR vs DC live streaming
DC vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Hope to Get Back to Winning Ways Against Struggling Delhi.

Live Updates

  • 12:19 AM IST

    THAT’S IT!!! DELHI CAPITALS REGISTER THEIR FIRST VICTORY OF THE SEASON!! IT WAS A GOOD FIGHT FROM KKR BUT THE CAPITALS EVENTUALLY WIN BY 4 WICKETS.

  • 12:18 AM IST

    2 RUNS TAKEN AGAIN + NO BALL! 2 NEEDED FROM 5 BALLS NOW!

  • 12:16 AM IST

    2 RUNS TAKEN!! 5 NEEDED FROM 5 BALLS NOW!

  • 12:15 AM IST

    KHEJOROLIYA WILL BOWL THE LAST OVER FOR KKR!!

  • 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: FINAL OVER COMING UP, DELHI REQUIRE 7 TO WIN!! IT’S ANYBODY’S GAME NOW! DC 121/6 (19)

  • 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 12 require to win from the last 2 overs. The pressure is on!! DC 116/6 (18)

  • 12:01 AM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IP 2023: 17 overs gone, DC are now at 113/6. With 4 wickets remaining, the home side still require 15 to win from 18 balls. DC 113/6 (17)

  • 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Another wicket for KKR!! The momentum is now shifting towards Kolkata!! Nitish Rana gets his 2nd wicket!! Delhi are now 6 down! DC 111/6 (16.2)

  • 11:57 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Delhi require 18 to win from 24 balls.

  • 11:55 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: After David Warner, Manish Pandey now departs and all of a sudden, Delhi are 5 down. Is there is an outside chance for Kolkata? Delhi still need 18 off 25 balls. DC 110/5 (15.5)

LIVE | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday. The 23-year-old talented opener’s spot in the playing XI has come under the scanner after the Mumbai player could managed just 34 runs in five outings this season, with a highest of 15. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Arun Jaitley stadium in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 21, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 12:22 AM IST

More Stories