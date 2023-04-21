Home

LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Delhi Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 28. Check Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals 127 (20.0) 128/6 (19.2) Run Rate: (Current: 6.62) DC win by 4 wickets Last Wicket: Aman Khan b Nitish Rana 0 (2) - 111/6 in 16.2 Over Axar Patel 19 * (22) 1x4, 0x6 Lalit Yadav 4 (7) 0x4, 0x6 Kulwant Khejroliya (1.2-0-20-0) * Nitish Rana (4-0-17-2)

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday. The 23-year-old talented opener’s spot in the playing XI has come under the scanner after the Mumbai player could managed just 34 runs in five outings this season, with a highest of 15. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Arun Jaitley stadium in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

