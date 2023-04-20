Top Recommended Stories

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023, Match 28: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 28. Check Streaming details.

Published: April 20, 2023 5:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer on Impact Player Rule | ”Honestly, with the coming of the Impact Player rule, the number of overs an all-rounder is bowling has dropped down drastically. Obviously, if a team has a specialist bowler as their sixth bowler and then they don’t want to try their all-rounder. This is what the Impact Player rule has brought. It has lessened the utility of all-rounders”.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: It will also be leg-spinner Suyash Sharma’s first senior-level game at his home ground. However, all eyes will be on Nitish and Rinku, the two power-hitters who will be out to entertain the capacity crowd along with Russell and the in-form Venkatesh Iyer, who is fresh from his century against MI, albeit in losing cause.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: For KKR, Englishman Jason Roy could replace Rahamanullah Gurbaz in the opener’s slot with N. Jagadeesan keeping wickets.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: DC’s bench strength too is pretty poor and that’s one of the reasons even out-of-form players are not being replaced.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Yash Dhull has a serious technical flaw in his batting and has not been able to rectify the early trigger movement of shuffling towards the off-stump, making him an ideal candidate for LBW decisions to incoming deliveries.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Warner has scored 228 runs in five games at a strike rate of around 116. The other disappointment has been Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at No.3. It remains to be see if Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell get back in the mix.
    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: While there has been criticism around skipper Warner’s slow strike rate, the Australian opener’s struggles seem more because he has never got the freedom to accelerate, with wickets falling at the other end.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Statistics speak so loud and clear: Shaw scored 479 runs in 2021 and 283 in 10 games last year. But this year he has looked completely out of sorts against quick bowlers, making his position untenable. He was run out for a duck in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which Delhi lost by 23 runs in Bengaluru.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: The biggest let-down undoubtedly has been Shaw’s lack of performance. The former Under-19 captain, who led India to victory during the 2018 U19 World Cup, looks a pale shadow of himself.

    LIVE DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: The five consecutive defeats for Delhi are a reminder that they are really thin on resources in the batting department.

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday. The 23-year-old talented opener’s spot in the playing XI has come under the scanner after the Mumbai player could managed just 34 runs in five outings this season, with a highest of 15. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Ferozeshah Kotla in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 5:45 PM IST

