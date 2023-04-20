Top Recommended Stories

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Roy Key For Kolkata, Delhi On Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 28. Check Streaming details.

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Andre Russell

1* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Jason Roy

35 (31) 4x4, 1x6

Ishant Sharma

(3.4-0-18-2)*

Axar Patel

(3-0-13-2)
  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Rinku Singh departs!! Axar Patel strikes for Delhi again!! Kolkata are reeling big time. KKR 64/5 (10.2)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: It’s half-way through in the game, KKR are now at 64/4 after 10 overs of play.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | DC s KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Mandeep going for the scoop shot, misses the line of the ball and it crashes onto the stumps! Axar Patel gets his wicket. KKR lose their 4th. KKR 50/4 (8.2)

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, KKR are now struggling at 49/3. Jason Roy was dropped on at 25 by Mitchell Marsh. The visitors need to come up with something special otherwise it’s Delhi’s match to lose. KKR 49/3 (8)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Nitish Rana looking to go down town, miscues his timing and Mukesh Kumar takes a fine catch, running back. Ishant Sharma will claim the wicket. KKR 32/3 (5.2)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 31/2. KKR 31/2 (5)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Venky Iyer becomes a victim of Andrich Nortje’s variation. The KKR star batter, the man in-form goes for a DUCK. Kolkata in spot of bother. KKR 25/2 (3.3)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, KKR are now at 20/1. Roy and Venky look to accelerate for the visitors. KKR 20/1 (3)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Litton Das mistimes his pull-shot and finds the fielder. Delhi get breakthrough via Mukesh Kumar. KKR lose their new man early. KKR 15/1 (2)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted and KKR manage to up 5 runs on the board. Litton Das got off the mark in the IPL with a boundary. KKR 5/0 (1)

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday. The 23-year-old talented opener’s spot in the playing XI has come under the scanner after the Mumbai player could managed just 34 runs in five outings this season, with a highest of 15. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Arun Jaitley stadium in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

