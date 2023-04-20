Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Restrict Kolkata to 127

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Delhi Restrict Kolkata to 127. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 28. Check Streaming details.

April 20, 2023 10:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

David Warner (C)

28* (18) 6x4, 0x6

Mitchell Marsh

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Varun Chakaravarthy

(0.5-0-9-1)*

Sunil Narine

(1-0-3-0)
DC vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Hope to Get Back to Winning Ways Against Struggling Delhi.

Live Updates

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Delhi are now at 19/0. DC 19/2 (2)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: End of 20 overs and Kolkata manage to get only 127 runs on the board. KKR 127 (20)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 17 overs gone, KKR are now at 100/9. KKR 100/9

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: KKR have lost 9 wickets and they haven’t even crossed 100 runs. Delhi are running havoc over them. KKR 97/9 (16)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 15 gone, KKR are now at 94/8. KKR 94/8

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! LBW! Anukul Roy departs for a golden duck!! Impact Player gone to waste. KKR on the verge of All-Out. KKR 93/8 (14.5)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Jason Roy’s patient innings comes to an end. He goes for 43. KKR are in big big trouble. KKR 93/7 (14.4)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 14 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 92/6. Russell and Roy taking charge for the visitors. KKR 92/6 (14)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: 13 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 77/6. KKR 77/6 (13)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: The wickets keep on falling for Kolkata as they now stand at 73/6 after 12 overs of pay. Andre Russell and Jason Roy badly need to accelerate. KKR 73/6 (12)

LIVE | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday. The 23-year-old talented opener’s spot in the playing XI has come under the scanner after the Mumbai player could managed just 34 runs in five outings this season, with a highest of 15. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Arun Jaitley stadium in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

