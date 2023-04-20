Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rain Delays TOSS
live

LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rain Delays TOSS

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: TOSS Delayed. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 28. Check Streaming details.

Updated: April 20, 2023 7:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

DC vs KKR, KKR vs DC, DC vs KKR live score, DC vs KKR live updates, DC vs KKR live streaming, DC vs KKR live online streaming, DC vs KKR squads, DC vs KKR head to head, DC vs KKR squads, DC vs KKR dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, DC vs KKR live updates, DC vs KKR live streaming, Cricket News, KKR vs DC, KKR vs DC score, KKR vs DC Live score, KKR vs DC Live, KKR vs DC live streaming
DC vs KKR LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Hope to Get Back to Winning Ways Against Struggling Delhi.

Live Updates

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The wait continues… Okay, what is your favourite song when it rains? Is it ‘Tip-Tip barsa paani’.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The rain had stopped, and the covers were coming off. And then, it started raining again. Oh god, it must be getting frustrating for the players.

  • 7:56 PM IST

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: It is just that kind of a day in the capital of India. Both teams would desperately need the two points and would hence want a game. Will a full 40 overs happen?

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The covers are back on after it was taken off initially. The rain is back again.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The covers have come off. The rain is mild and not too dangerous. We are all waiting for the toss which is likely to take place at 7:45 PM IST.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The next inspection will be at 7:45 PM IST. Stay tuned to our live updates.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The rain is a bit light but the covers are still on. We wait for the next inspection.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: The Delhi players do warm-up with football, whereas Kolkata players chilling at the dugout.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Well, it’s still raining as we wait for further updates. Hopefully better things to come.

LIVE | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday. The 23-year-old talented opener’s spot in the playing XI has come under the scanner after the Mumbai player could managed just 34 runs in five outings this season, with a highest of 15. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Arun Jaitley stadium in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 20, 2023 7:54 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 7:56 PM IST

More Stories