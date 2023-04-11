Top Recommended Stories

LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Ishan Kishan Departs, Rohit Sharma-Tilak Verma Key For Mumbai

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Updates, April 11: Ishan Kishan Departs, Rohit Sharma-Tilak Verma Key For Mumbai. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 16.

Published: April 11, 2023 10:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians Aim To Open Account With Victory.

Live Updates

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! RUN-OUT!! Ishan Kishan departs!! Mumbai lose their first wicket. But despite of that, they are still in a good position. MI 72/1 (7.4)

  • 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: 15 runs from the over and Mumbai seems to be unstoppable in the run-chase. MI are now at 42/0 after 3 overs. MI 42/0 (3)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: This time it’s Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians as the Paltans get 13 runs from the second over. Mumbai openers look promising tonight. MI 27/0 (2)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Wonderful start for Mumbai Indians!! 14 runs on the board. Captain Rohit Sharma with two boundaries and a maximum. MI 14/0 (1)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open innings for Mumbai Indians. Mukhesh Kumar has the new ball for Delhi Capitals.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: That’s it!! Delhi Capitals are bowled out for 172. Challenging total for Mumbai for sure. DC 172 (19.4)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: With 1 wicket left, Delhi will be looking to get their score somehow in the 180s. DC 167/9 (19.1)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: FIFTY for Axar Patel in 22 balls as Delhi Capitals have already gone past 160 after 18 over of play. DC 165/5 (18)

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: The wickets keep falling for Delhi as Piyush Chawla picks up his third wicket of the game. He’s in some form tonight! 5 already down for DC. DC 98/5 (12.3)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Powell has been given LBW. Chawla claims the wicket! DC 86/3 (10.3)

New Delhi: Contrasting half-centuries from Axar Patel and captain David Warner carried Delhi Capitals to 172 in 19.4 overs against Mumbai Indians in match 16 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi were in trouble at 98/5 in 12.3 overs, and Axar walked in to smack 54 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and five effortless sixes in what was his first IPL fifty. Warner began well but struggled to accelerate and played an anchor role to make an unconvincing 51 off 47 balls.

Mumbai’s bowling struggled in power-play, but veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla got turn from a dry pitch to pick 3/22, while left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff finished with 3/23 as Delhi’s last five wickets fell for just seven runs, with two balls left unused.

Pushed into batting first, Delhi were off to a decent start by racing to 29/0 in the first three overs. Shaw got off the mark by presenting the full face of the bat to punch-drive down the ground off Behrendorff. He would time two more flowy drives off Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen, but Shaw would fall to the latter after sweeping straight to square leg.

Warner initially nailed his pulls and slogs while being severe on anything having width from the bowlers. From the other end, Manish Pandey was great in his on-drives while using his feet well against spinners, and had some luck in edges going for boundaries.

Post the first time-out, Pandey danced down the pitch to loft off Chawla, but holed out to long-off in the ninth over. In the next over, Yash Dhull’s IPL debut lasted four balls as his flick off the hips off a slower ball from Riley Meredith was caught by running deep mid-wicket.

More trouble followed Delhi as Chawla’s googly trapped Rovman Powell plumb lbw in the 11th over. After paddle-sweeping off Green in the 12th over, Warner got a life as Chawla couldn’t hold on to his catch at mid-off and couldn’t effect a run-out despite a mix-up between him and Lalit Yadav.

Chawla made up for the shelled chance by luring Lalit through flight and uprooting his leg-stump with a slower googly. Warner then nailed a slog-sweep off Chawla for four, before bringing up his half-century in 43 balls.

From the other end, Axar showed his fine touch with the bat by carting Shokeen for back-to-back inside-out sixes, before striking Green through cover and down the ground for a brace of fours.

Axar then smacked consecutive sixes over long-on off Behrendorff, second of which Suryakumar Yadav dropped and was hit on the face, walking off the field immediately. He took on Meredith by hooking through short fine leg for four, followed by smacking a six straight down the ground on a no-ball to get his fifty in 22 balls.

But Mumbai bounced back in the 19th over as Behrendorff had Axar holing out to deep square leg, Warner giving a top-edge to short third man and Abishek Porel miscuing to mid-off, apart from Kuldeep Yadav being run-out by mid-on. Meredith castled Anrich Nortje in the final over to make it the first time a side batting first has been bowled out.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 in 19.4 overs (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23) against Mumbai Indians

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh.

Published Date: April 11, 2023 10:09 PM IST

