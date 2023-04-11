Top Recommended Stories

LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians Aim To Open Account With Victory

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Updates, April 11: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match 16.

Published: April 11, 2023 5:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game here with pacers getting plenty of assistance. The conditions might favour them again for the Delhi attack to bounce back. There is a big question mark over the fitness of Khaleel, who injured his hamstring in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi’s pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Getting the opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back home to get married, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi’s top-order was ‘Boulted’ in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw’s ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion — pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn’t seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2023 Match 16 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians!

LIVE | Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

New Delhi: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Published Date: April 11, 2023 5:33 PM IST

