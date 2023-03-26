LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians Aim Maiden Title

Top Recommended Stories

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 final.

Updated: March 26, 2023 6:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Both teams have strong lineups leading to the final. If MI have the likes of Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr, Delhi Capitals boast of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Neither Meg Lanning or Harmanpreet Kaur has won a T20 league title. On Sunday, the script is about to change.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning continues to lead the batting chart with 310 runs from eight games. Among the bowlers, Mumbai Indians spinner Saika Ishaque is second behind Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz by just one wicket.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Mumbai Indians are expected to go unchanged while Delhi Capitals are likely to bring Tara Norris in place of Poonam Yadav.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Interestingly, in the first IPL final, it was Indian vs Australian among the captains. CSK was led by MS Dhoni while Shane Warne captained Rajasthan Royals. Today in the inaugural WPL final, the case is same. Australia Meg Lanning is leading Delhi Capitals while Indian Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Mumbai Indians.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Delhi Capitals’ road to final in the WPL has already inspired the men’s team, head coach Ricky Ponting said ahead of the final. Ponting said, “It sort of motivates and inspires us as a men’s team as well with what the women have done in the past few weeks and gives us something to aspire too. If they go and win it, its acts as a extra motivation for us as well.”

  • 2:44 PM IST

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023 Final, Delhi vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma said – “I want to wish our MI women’s team all the very best for the WPL final. I’ve really enjoyed how you’ll have played in the last 4 weeks. It’s final, So important to enjoy ourselves & have fun at the same time. It’s going to be amazing, so go out there & give it your best”.

  • 2:20 PM IST

Published Date: March 26, 2023 6:10 PM IST

Updated Date: March 26, 2023 6:20 PM IST

