LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Mumbai Indians Become Inaugural Champions

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 final.

Updated: March 26, 2023 10:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Mumbai Indians inch close to title. Just two needed from 4. Nat Sciver-Brunt hits the winning runs. What a win. Mumbai Indians are the inaugural WPL champions. Fireworks go up. The Women in Blue run into the field. Harmanpreet Kaur wins her first major T20 league championship.

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Fifty for Nat Sciver-Brunt with a four. Simply outstanding. Amelia Kerr decides to go for a biggie but didn’t get the elevation and drops short of the fielder. She goes the same way the next ball and this time Kerr succeeds. Jess Jonassen can’t believe it. She finds her way once again, this time through the offside. MI 127/3 (19)

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Tight over from Shikha Pandey. Just five runs from the over, Mumbai need 21 runs in the last two overs. Can Mumbai make it or are we going to see WPL’s first super over? MI 111/3 (18)

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Nat Sciver-Brunt into the strikes and she sweeps for four. Amelia Kerr joins the Englishwoman. 100 comes up for Mumbai. Brilliant from Sciver-Brunt. Gentle touch and it goes for four. MI 106/3 (17)

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Four overs to go and Mumbai Indians need 37 runs. Alice Capsey into the attack and is it a run out? Harmanpreet Kaur doesn’t look confident. TV replays says Harman is out. Big big breakthrough for Delhi Capitals. Massive blow to Mumbai Indians. MI 95/3 (16.1)

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Shikha Pandey is back into the attack and she misses the stumps by a whisker. This game is going extremely close. The BCCI office bearers are on the screen. Sciver-Brunt finds the gap as she dispatches a low full toss for four. Strategic time out. MI 95/2 (16)

