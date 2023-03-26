Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Shikha, Radha Power Delhi To 131/9
LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Shikha, Radha Power Delhi To 131/9

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 final.

Updated: March 26, 2023 9:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score

LIVE | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Score

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Live Updates

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: It was a great start for Mumbai Indians as the batters managed to score nine runs. Delhi Capitals is under pressure.

    MIW 9/0 (1)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: The second inning begins. Marizanne Kapp comes to bowl the first over against Mumbai Indians. Hayley Matthews, and Yastika Bhatia opened the innings for Mumbai

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Jasprit Bumrah is in Brabourne Stadium to support Mumbai Indians for the grand finale of Women’s Premier League.

  • 9:16 PM IST

  • 9:11 PM IST
    Hayley Matthews | Purple Cap holder: Pretty excited, but only half the job’s done, need to contribute with the bat. Pretty happy with that, bowlers did a fantastic job. As batters we need to execute and chase down this total.
  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: It was Shikha Pandey’s day she played a brilliant knock in the end. The tail-enders have almost changed the game by scoring boundaries. 16 runs from the last over. Longest partnership by the two in the end.

    DCW 131/9 (20)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Well that’s a good over for Delhi Capitals as Shikha Pandey started with a maximum. This is the best over for Delhi Capitals so far 20 runs from the 19th over.
    DCW 115/9 (19)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Six runs from the over Delhi Capitals are now focussing on singles and doubles to prevent an all-out.

    DCW 95/9 (18)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Wicketless Brunt comes to the bowl and the bowler is looking for his first wicket.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Delhi Capitals has finally scored boundaries in this over. The side is looking to cross 100 runs mark. Finally a good over for batters.

    DCW 89/9 (17)

Published Date: March 26, 2023 8:18 PM IST

Updated Date: March 26, 2023 9:20 PM IST

