  • LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Issy Wong Puts Mumbai Indians In Command
LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Issy Wong Puts Mumbai Indians In Command

DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final Live: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 final.

Updated: March 26, 2023 7:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

We are down to the final night of the inaugural Women’s Premier League and what a night it promises to be at the Brabourne stadium when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals. Both sides have been consistent throughout the season and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Live Updates

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: WICKET!!! Full Toss and Wicket Jemimah departs after making nine runs. Delhi is in trouble

    DCW 35/3 (4.2)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Five runs from the fourth over, Delhi is looking for a partnership to score a big total.

    DCW 34/2 (4)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Jemimah joined Lanning and both the batters are looking for a comeback as they managed to score 13 runs from the over. This was a good over for Delhi.

    DCW 29/2 (3)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Well it was a good over for Mumbai Indians as Issy Wong changed the game. Delhi needs to build a partnership to stay in the game.


    DCW 16/2 (2)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Wicket!! Wicket!! Wicket!!! Back-to-back wickets put Mumbai on top in the game.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Alice Capsey is looking stressed.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Full toss and a catch? Is it a wicket again??

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: WICKET!! Shafali Verma has to go back to the pavilion.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Review underway…

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Final, Score: Is Shafali depart?? Delhi Capitals is arguing for the no-ball.

Published Date: March 26, 2023 7:52 PM IST

Updated Date: March 26, 2023 7:54 PM IST

