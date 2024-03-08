  • Home
  • Sports
  • DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Highlights: Deepti Stars As Warriorz Register 1 Run Victory
live

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Highlights: Deepti Stars As Warriorz Register 1 Run Victory

LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Here are the live updates and score of match 15 of Womens Premier League 2024.

Updated: March 8, 2024 11:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Highlights: Deepti Stars As Warriorz Register 1 Run Victory
LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Highlights: UP Warroirz have won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of the ongoing Womens Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Meg Lanning at Toss: We know that every team in this competition is capable of winning on the night. We want to keep improving and play well, a good challenge for us. It (pitch) looked reasonably okay, came onto the bat nicely, fast outfield. Good to have even boundary. Expect it to play well all through the night. One change, Kapp is out and Annabel Sutherland comes in.

Alyssa Healy at Toss: We are gonna have a bat tonight. Played on this wicket last night, hopefully we can learn some lessons from that. We know we got to win the last two fixtures to hopefully feature in the finals. We haven’t beaten Delhi Capitals yet, tonight’s a good opportunity to do just that. Two changes. Tahlia McGrath and Gouher Sultana come back in.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

Live Updates

  • Mar 8, 2024 11:13 PM IST

  • Mar 8, 2024 11:00 PM IST

    Grace Harris after taking the hattrick in the last over: I kind of said, it’s the last over and I haven’t bowled yet. I wanted to bowl and kind of happy that I executed it. I wasn’t really nervous which kind of surprises me but really happy to get the win. I thought that may have changed the game and the momentum and knew that I needed to be perfect after that, was lucky to get away with the full-toss. That run-out was also crucial. I think the way Saima started against Shafali, she bowled exceptionally well and bowled a very hard length. The girls were really jumping on the back of that energy. It was pretty exciting.

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:56 PM IST

    Deepti Sharma is the player of the match because of her all-round performance.

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:55 PM IST

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:53 PM IST

    At one point of time, DC needed 27 in 18 balls with 7 wickets in hand but they ended up losing all the wickets. UP bowlers are looking very happy and Deepti Sharma what a player she was the lone warrior in batting and her over was the game-changer for UP.

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: WICKET!! UP Warriorz won the match by 1 run. What a brilliant bowling display by UP Warriorz. It was Deepti’s over who changed the game for UP. Delhi bowled out for 137 runs.

    DCW 137 (19.5)

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:45 PM IST

    Will Titas Sadhu come to bat, will she be able to score a run…

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:44 PM IST

    WICKET!! Two Wickets, that was a nail-biter going on between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. This is anybody’s game from here. UP just need a wicket from here to register their victory.

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:42 PM IST

    Again a twist, Radha Yadav departs and now DC need two runs in three balls

  • Mar 8, 2024 10:40 PM IST

    Woah!! Capitals are roaring in their den. Radha Yadav welcomed Grace with a maximum. DC need four more runs to win..

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.