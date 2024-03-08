LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Warriorz In Spot Of Bother

Home

LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Here are the live updates and score of match 15 of Womens Premier League 2024.

LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warroirz have won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of the ongoing Womens Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Meg Lanning at Toss: We know that every team in this competition is capable of winning on the night. We want to keep improving and play well, a good challenge for us. It (pitch) looked reasonably okay, came onto the bat nicely, fast outfield. Good to have even boundary. Expect it to play well all through the night. One change, Kapp is out and Annabel Sutherland comes in.

Alyssa Healy at Toss: We are gonna have a bat tonight. Played on this wicket last night, hopefully we can learn some lessons from that. We know we got to win the last two fixtures to hopefully feature in the finals. We haven’t beaten Delhi Capitals yet, tonight’s a good opportunity to do just that. Two changes. Tahlia McGrath and Gouher Sultana come back in.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

