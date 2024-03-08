  • Home
LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Warriorz In Spot Of Bother

Here are the live updates and score of match 15 of Womens Premier League 2024.

Updated: March 8, 2024 8:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: UP Warroirz have won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of the ongoing Womens Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Meg Lanning at Toss: We know that every team in this competition is capable of winning on the night. We want to keep improving and play well, a good challenge for us. It (pitch) looked reasonably okay, came onto the bat nicely, fast outfield. Good to have even boundary. Expect it to play well all through the night. One change, Kapp is out and Annabel Sutherland comes in.

Alyssa Healy at Toss: We are gonna have a bat tonight. Played on this wicket last night, hopefully we can learn some lessons from that. We know we got to win the last two fixtures to hopefully feature in the finals. We haven’t beaten Delhi Capitals yet, tonight’s a good opportunity to do just that. Two changes. Tahlia McGrath and Gouher Sultana come back in.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

Live Updates

  • Mar 8, 2024 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: 10 overs are done and Delhi managed to pick up three wickets and it seems like 10th over is the game-changing over for the fielding side.
    UPW 63/3 (10)

  • Mar 8, 2024 8:12 PM IST

    DC vs UP LIVE Cricket Score: Alyssa Healy departs after making 29 runs. DC gets the much-needed breakthrough. Tahila McGrath joined Deepti Sharma. Now DC needs more wickets to put pressure on the batting side.
    UPW 58/2 (9)

  • Mar 8, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Cricket Score: Eight overs are done and Delhi Capitals are looking desperate for another wicket. Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma’s stand has crossed 40 runs mark.
    UPW 53/1 (8)

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    DC vs UP-W Live WPL 2024 Cricket Score: That’s the end of the powerplay and the batting side has played really well after losing the wicket on a very early stage. Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy changed the game now they are looking set.

    UPW 44/1 (6)

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs UPW, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Nine runs from the fourth over. Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma are looking set on the crease. On the other hand, DC bowlers are looking for another quick breakthrough.
    UPW 28/1 (4)

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Three overs are done and dusted UP managed to score 19 runs in three overs.

    UPW 19/1 (3)
  • Mar 8, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    Two overs are done and dusted, Delhi managed to pick an early wicket but their run rate is very good. This will surely put pressure on the bowling side.

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:21 PM IST

    The game will start in few minutes, both teams are currently in the ground.

  • Mar 8, 2024 7:12 PM IST
    UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor
  • Mar 8, 2024 7:06 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

