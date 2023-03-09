Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
live

Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to lose a game in the tournament.

Updated: March 9, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals women vs Mumbai Indians women, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL live score, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live streaming, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians playing XIs, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians team news, DC-W vs MI-W, DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 live, DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 live scores, DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 live streaming, DC-W vs MI-W Live, DC-W vs MI-W Live Score, DC-W vs MI-W Live Updates, DC-W vs MI-W Live, DC-W vs MI-W Live cricket news, DC-W vs MI-W Live Score cricket, DC-W vs MI-W India.com live, DC-W vs MI-W On Google, DC-W vs MI-W Google Score, DC-W vs MI-W Live Score Google WPL 2023, Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Jio Cinemas, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, WPL 2023,
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 live

Live Updates, Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Scores:

Mumbai Indians will aim to consolidate their spot at the top of points table when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side take in another in-form side Delhi Capitals in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter on Thursday. So far, both teams have won both their matches and are occupying the top two spots. Mumbai Indians are on top because of the superior net run-rate.

Also Read:

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 9, 2023 7:13 PM IST

Updated Date: March 9, 2023 7:15 PM IST

More Stories