Home

Sports

Live Updates, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

live

Live Updates, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

Live Updates, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all their four matches in Women's Premier League.

Live Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Live, Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to arrest their slide when they take on Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium. RCB have lost all their four games in WPL so far as the Smriti Mandhana-led side lacked balance, something the skipper agreed. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won three of the four games and sit second.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.