Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live Updates, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

Live Updates, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

Live Updates, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all their four matches in Women's Premier League.

Updated: March 13, 2023 7:24 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live, Delhi Capitals women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore women, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL live, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live scores, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket match, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL live today, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore team news, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live updates, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live match score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XIs, DC-W vs RCB-W, DC-W vs RCB-W Live, DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score, DC-W vs RCB-W Live Updates, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jio Cinemas, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, WPL 2023, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Jemimah Rodrigues, WPL
Live Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Live, Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to arrest their slide when they take on Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium. RCB have lost all their four games in WPL so far as the Smriti Mandhana-led side lacked balance, something the skipper agreed. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have won three of the four games and sit second.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Alice Capsey comes into attack and RCB have the first boundary of the night. Sophie Devine cracks a square cut to the boundary.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine will open the batting for RCB. Marizanne Kapp has the ball in hand for Delhi Capitals. A maiden over to start with. RCB 0/0 (1)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Playing XIs

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
    Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Meg Lanning won the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: The pitch at DY Patil has a nice coverage of grass and seamers will get swing here. Watch out for Marizanne Kapp for her variations on this pitch.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: It is to be noted that all four RCB losses came at the Brabourne Stadium. Today will be first time in WPL, RCB will be playing at DY Patil. Will the change of venues bring fortune to RCB?

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Richa Ghosh, who had a reputation of hitting big in the middle order, has failed to live up to the expectations much as RCB. Will the team management give second-choice Indrani Roy a game today? A wicketkeeper to wicketkeeper replacement.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: It will also be interesting to see if RCB include Dane van Niekerk in the playing XI. The former South African skipper has warmed the bench so far in the tournament.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are coming after a huge win in the last game against Gujarat Giants. Marizanne Kapp had taken a fifer in the last game.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: They need to win all their games to stay alive and for that the bowling needs to be sorted out. Twice in four games they have conceded 200+ totals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 13, 2023 7:20 PM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 7:24 PM IST

More Stories